Babul Supriyo Slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee, Calls Her 'free Vaccine' Claim 'nonsense'

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "free vaccine" claim on Tuesday and urged the CM to refrain from such "nonsense."

'I request Mamata Banerjee to not say nonsense like providing free vaccine'

"Prime Minister held video conferencing with Chief Ministers of all states. Of course, all state health workers will have to do the on ground inoculation. I request Mamata Banerjee to not say nonsense like providing free vaccine," said Supriyo, while addressing media.

On January 10, CM Banerjee in an open letter had announced that the state government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all the people of the state. The chief minister in the letter also saluted all the COVID-19 warriors for their selfless contribution amid the pandemic. She said that the state government is currently making arrangements to facilitate the administration of Coronavirus vaccine. The letter further mentioned that the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will provide priority to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers. The same day, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh lambasted the CM, blaming her for 'publicising the Centre's campaigns under her own name' in the poll-bound state.

Earlier, Supriyo had slammed Banerjee for allowing 100% occupancy in movie theatres in the state by terming it as ‘another mindless decision’.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

(With ANI Inputs)