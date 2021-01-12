CM Mamata Banerjee Questions PM On COVID Vaccines' Efficacy & Side Effects At Virtual Meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the efficacy of the two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Centre for emergency use. During a virtual meet with the Prime Minister, the Bengal CM questioned why states were not given any option to choose between the two vaccines'."States have been left with no option to choose or procure between the two vaccines and the Government of India has made a specific decision in favour of both the vaccines," the West Bengal CM said.

During the virtual meet between PM Modi and Chief Ministers of various states on the vaccination process starting from January 16, CM Banerjee enquired whether or not the states have to purchase the vaccines for people other than those in the priority category. She also asked if "adequate scientific confirmation was available in support of both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) that are now being offered by the government of India.''

The Bengal CM further said that adequate scientific opinions should be obtained before confirming the efficacy of both the vaccines and sought a clarification on whether there was any side effects that people might suffer after taking the vaccination jab.

Niti Aayog member Prof (Dr) Vinod K Paul assured Banerjee that both the vaccines are "completely safe based on scientific evidence" and there is no report of serious side effects.

At the meeting, Mamata Banerjee assured Prime Minister Modi that her government is fully prepared for the vaccination exercise and various committees have been formed to handle the process

Banerjee announces distribution of free COVID-19 vaccines in the state

On January 10, the West Bengal Chief Minister in an open letter had announced that the state government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all the people of the state. The chief minister in the letter also saluted all the COVID-19 warriors for their selfless contribution amid the pandemic. She said that the state government is currently making arrangements to facilitate the administration of Coronavirus vaccine. The letter further mentioned that the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will provide priority to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers.

(With PTI Inputs)