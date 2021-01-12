BJP Likens 'dictator' Mamata To 'adamant' Trump: If Didi Loses, She Will Not Leave Nabanna

As the power tussle begins between the BJP and the ruling-Mamata Banerjee government ahead of the Assembly polls, BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday drew comparison between CM Mamata Banerjee with outgoing US President Donald Trump. The BJP leader stated that both of them have a ''dictatorial and adamant behaviour that doesn't believe in democracy''.

Diilip Ghosh was quoted by ANI saying,“She has always shown Trump-like adamant behaviour, a dictatorial behaviour that doesn't believe in democracy. Her party itself has no democracy; people are leaving and going away. There's no democracy or law and order in state too. The manner in which Donald Trump is behaving today, if a dictator like Mamata Banerjee loses, she will also behave the same way, she won't leave Nabanna. Her behaviour makes people think that she can do something like this. She won't be ready to leave Nabannna even if she loses election."

WB CM Mamata compares BJP cadre with Trump supporters

This comes after Mamata Banerjee on Monday stepped up her attack on BJP saying that BJP cadre will behave like Donald Trump's supporters the day they lose the state assembly elections, referring to the US Capitol siege, which took place just a few days ago. The West Bengal CM also said that India will soon face a food crisis if BJP remains adamant on the new farm laws.

On January 10, Ghosh had slammed CM Banerjee, blaming her for 'publicising the Centre's campaigns under her own name' in the poll-bound state. Dilip Ghosh's response came in regards to Mamata Banerjee's announcement earlier in the day when she claimed that the TMC government would provide 'free vaccine to all.'

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

