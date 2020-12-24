'Because Of Jealousy': JP Nadda Slams Mamata Banerjee For Skipping Visva Bharati Ceremony

Hitting out at the West Bengal Chief Minister for skipping the centenary celebrations of the Visva Bharati University, BJP national president JP Nadda reasoned that Mamata Banerjee had 'boycotted' the ceremony because of 'jealousy, political hatred and rivalry'. In a series of tweets, the BJP chief criticised the TMC supremo of 'embarrassing' the culture of Bengal. However, Mamata Banerjee and the TMC have maintained that the Chief Minister did not receive any invite for the convocation ceremony.

"Because of jealousy, political hatred and rivalry, Mamata Banerjee boycotted the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati, tarnishing the culture of West Bengal and the pride of Gurudev Tagore. She repeatedly calls for the federal structure, but at every opportunity, taunts constitutional values," Nadda tweeted on Thursday evening.

'Bengal will give BJP a chance'

The BJP chief also asserted that PM Narendra Modi has always considered Bengal to be exemplary and a leader of the country, adding that the state will now provide the saffron party with an opportunity to turn in into 'Sonar Bangla'. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has a strong faith in Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and the culture, literature and philosophy of West Bengal. He has always considered Bengal to be exemplary and giving direction to the country. Now Bengal will wring Mamata's arrogance and will give BJP a chance to make it Sonar Bangla," he said.

ममता बनर्जी जिस द्वेष,अहंकार, झूठ और अत्याचार के पथ पर हैं,



वह गुरुदेव रवींद्रनाथ और स्वामी विवेकानंद की संस्कृति नहीं,



वह सुभाष चंद्र बोस और श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की संस्कृति नहीं,



वह बंगाल की संस्कृति नहीं।



यह ममता और TMC की संस्कृति है,जो बंगाल को बार-बार शर्मसार करती है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 24, 2020

ईर्ष्या,राजनीतिक विद्वेष व प्रतिद्वंदिता के चलते ममता बनर्जी ने विश्वभारती के शताब्दी समारोह का बहिष्कार किया,उन्होंने पश्चिम बंगाल की संस्कृति व गुरुदेव टैगोर के गौरव को धूमिल किया। वो बार-बार संघीय ढाँचे की दुहाई देती है किन्तु हर मौक़े पर संवैधानिक मूल्यों को तार-तार करती हैं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 24, 2020

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी की गुरुदेव रवींद्रनाथ टैगोर और पश्चिम बंगाल की संस्कृति, साहित्य और दर्शन में गहरी आस्था है।उन्होंने बंगाल को हमेशा अनुकरणीय और देश को दिशा देने वाला माना है।अब बंगाल ममता के अहंकार को तार-तार करेगा और भाजपा को सोनार बंगाल बनाने का मौक़ा देगा। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 24, 2020

On the other hand, addressing a press conference on Thursday, CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that she was not invited for the convocation on Thursday. In an apparent reference to the BJP, the TMC chief remarked that those present at the Visva Bharati celebrations are just 'temporary' and that their days are 'numbered'.

"They did not invite me for convocation at Visva Bharati today. Some people have come there, but they cannot destroy Vishva Bharati. Those who are there today are just temporary, their days are numbered," Banerjee said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, BJP's Amit Malviya said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has insulted Rabindranath Tagore by not attending the event. Sharing the letter that was sent by the University to Bengal CM inviting her for the event, Malviya claimed that for Mamata Banerjee, politics is more important than the legacy of Gurudev. He claimed that CM Mamata's "narrow-mindedness" is pushing Bengal towards darkness.

PM addresses Visva-Bharati University's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University at Shantiniketan through video conferencing and also shared a lesser-known fact. - Rabindranath Tagore's connection with Gujarat. The West Bengal Governor and the Union Education Minister were also present during the ceremony. The Prime Minister said that Rabindranath Tagore's connection to his home state assumes significance as it teaches the importance of One India and shows the spirit of Unity in Diversity in the country.