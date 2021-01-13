Before Karnataka Cabinet Expansion, CM BS Yediyurappa Sends List Of Ministers To Governor

The long-awaited expansion of the Karnataka cabinet will take place on Wednesday. Before this, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has sent the list of ministers to the state's Governor. The seven ministers - MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara, Angara S will take oath as cabinet ministers today by 3.30 pm.

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda said that the cabinet expansion in Karnataka will take place on January 13. While speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the CM said that seven new members may be inducted into the Cabinet and the final decision on this matter will probably be taken on Monday. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant. This has been the case since the formation of Yediyurappa's government which superceded the Kumaraswamy-led government after a number of MLAs pulled support.

The impasse over Karnataka cabinet expansion

The chief minister was seemingly in a fix as there are too many aspirants for the cabinet berths, including BJP loyalists as well as those who quit Congress and JDS to switch their allegiance to the saffron party, leading to the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition government. The cabinet expansion has since snowballed into a larger matter wherein the political future of Yediyurappa is also being debated.

