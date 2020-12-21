'We Work On Own Agenda': BJP Karnataka In-charge Dismisses Speculations Of Tie-up With JDS

Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh said on Monday that there will be no change of guard in the state government and that current Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will continue to be the chief minister. Putting speculations to rest over the possible merger of Kumaraswamy led JDS with BJP, Singh said that both are different parties and BJP works on its own agenda.

"Present chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa is a senior leader and is working hard for the development of Karnataka. The party does not have any problem with him and there is no chance that he will be changed. There will be no change of guard in Karnataka and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will continue as CM," Arun Singh told ANI.

Responding to the question of BJP-JDS merger, Arun Singh, who is also the national general secretary of BJP, said, "Both are different parties and we work on our own agenda."

'Everybody needs JDS...'

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy said that he is not thinking of a merger or coalition with BJP. He stated that he wants to work hard for the next two and a half years to get a clear majority. He went on to say that everyone backstabs JDS after getting benefits from the party.

"Political activities are BJP's internal matter. I don't want to interfere with their party's decision...I'm not thinking about a merger or coalition... I want to work hard for the next 2.5 years to get a clear majority. Everyone is seeing, how both national parties (BJP & Congress) want to come to us. Everybody needs JDS when they want...but then they backstab JDS after getting their fruits," Kumaraswamy said.

The JDS chief had said on Sunday that while JDS would never think of a political merger, it may extend issue-based support to the BJP in the coming days in the public interest. This statement by Kumaraswamy had led to speculations that JDS may be eying a merger with BJP and that he may be considered for the post of chief minister replacing Yediyurappa.

JDS is accused of acting as a B-Team of BJP by its former ally Congress. JDS has also backed the BJP to clear the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act-2020. The former chief minister said his party has supported the Yediyurappa led government after it agreed to withdraw some of the "dangerous" provisions in the law.

