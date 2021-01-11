Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 5 Names Suggested By BJP High Command; Negotiations Underway

The much-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka will take place on January 13. After meeting BJP President JP Nadda and Home minister Amit Shah, state CM BS Yediyurappa made this announcement to the media in Delhi on Sunday.

Talking to Republic Media Network, sources close to the government confirmed that there is huge negotiation for 2 cabinet seats. So far, 5 names have been confirmed by the High Command.

MTB Nagaraj, MLC

R Shankar, MLC

Munirathna, MLA Rajarajeshwarinagar

CP Yogeshwar, MLC

Umesh Katti, MLA Hukkeri

There is a huge lobby for another 2 cabinet seats and BJP leaders, who have been in the party for a long time, have been desperately lobbying to get hold of this cabinet berth. More than 12 leaders are demanding cabinet berth in the BJP government.

They include:

V Sunil Kumar, MLA, Karkala

Thippey Swamy, MLA, Chitradurga

SA Ramdas, MLA, Krishnaraja

Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLa, Kalburgi South

S Angar, MLA, Sulya

Roopali Naik, MLA Karwar

Renukacahrya, MLA, Honnali

MP Kumarswamy, MLA, Mudigere

Preetham Gowda, MLA, Hassan

Aravind Limbavali, MLA, Mahadevpura

Karunakara Reddy, MLA, Harappanahalli

Murgesh Nirani,MLA, Bilagi

Halappachar, MLA, Yalburga

Talking to the media on Monday morning, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “On January 13th or 14th, our National President Nadda Ji and our Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh will be invited for the swearing-in ceremony. They (Nadda and Arun Singh) will decide on a convenient time. Nearly, 7 people will be inducted into the cabinet, we will get to know whether there is a cabinet expansion or cabinet reshuffle.”

Cabinet reshuffle in hand?

All vehicles of MLAs and ministers are heading to the CM’s residence and office for all unpredictable political reasons. The recently-admitted MLAs and minister-probables are meeting the CM to urge him to induct them in the cabinet. Meanwhile, the names of few ministers proposed to be dropped from the cabinet if reshuffles happen, are doing the rounds.

The names of those discussed to be dropped are:

Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle,

Mines and Geology Minister C C Patil

Excise Minister Nagesh.

Keeping bypolls in Maski, Basavakalyan, and Belgaum in mind, it would be appropriate for the Yediyurappa government to induct ministers before that. Repercussions from the unhappy candidates are expected and that should not impact the forthcoming by-election.

