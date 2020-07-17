Vasundhara Raje's Alleged Attempt To 'save' Congress In Rajasthan Thrills Digvijaya Singh

A BJP ally from Rajasthan on Thursday alleged that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has been trying to "save" the Ashok Gehlot government in the state. "Former CM Vasundhara Raje has been trying her best to save the Ashok Gehlot government, which is in a minority. Many MLAs of the Congress were called up by her in this regard," Hanuman Beniwal, a Lok Sabha MP, claimed in a tweet.

'Believe it or not'

On Friday, Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh shared an article mentioning about Beniwal's allegations on Twitter. Digvijaya in Hindi wrote, "Ashok Gehlot is a magician, believe it or not," and appealed 'rebel' party leader Sachin Pilot to return.

It is said that before joining politics, as a child and then as a youth, Ashok Gehlot helped his father, who was a professional magician, perform magic shows and in the process mastered the art of magic.

'Ashok Gehlot is really a magician'

Gehlot has also been called a 'magician' by former BSP legislator and one of the Congress MLAs from Rajasthan who is part of the Sachin Pilot camp. Murari Lal Meena on Wednesday called said, "Ashok Gehlot is really a magician, the way he has accused is nothing short of magic. He has accused me of corruption when I came to him after leaving Bahujan Samaj Party in the previous government."

"Please tell me how much money I took? He used to say that he has not seen a more honest MLA than me and today he says that I sold out. Our fight is that of self-respect. It is a fight inside the Congress but today he has sent us notices removing us. I will fight the election again and win. If the public wants, I will not win and that will not sadden me but we had a few demands for which we are holding ground," he added.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president on July 14. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

