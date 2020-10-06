Bengal: Father Of BJP Youth Leader Shot Dead Demands CBI Enquiry, Alleges 'political' Hand

A Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader and former councilor of Titagarh Municipality named Manish Shukla was shot by miscreants at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas' on Sunday night. Following his death, the BJP has been in an attacking mode, blaming the incumbent Trinamool government for their leader's death. The TMC, on the other hand, ruled out any foul play and termed it the shoot out to be an internal dispute of BJP in North 24 Parganas'.

Republic TV spoke to Dr. Chandramani Shukla, father of Manish, where the former demanded a fair inquiry in his son's case. Dr. Shukla ruled out any personal enmity being the reason for his son's shootout but termed it to a 'political' one.

"There is a trend of police arresting people and closing the case. I want a fair enquiry for Manish. Would want a CBI enquiry in Manish's death," said Dr. Shukla on Tuesday.

Dr. Shukla also mentioned that Manish was a former Trinamool member but left the party and joined BJP in 2019, following his mentor Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh.

"Earlier, when he was in TMC, he had state security. He had very high security with police escort as well. State security was dropped when he moved to BJP. However, Manish had private personal security, who were on leave on Sunday, the night he was shot," lamented Dr. Shukla.

The case was handed over to Bengal CID from Barrackpore Police and an FIR was lodged against eight individuals based on a complaint by Dr. Shukla. Two were arrested by Bengal CID, of which one is known to be a local Trinamool leader in the Titagarh area in North 24 Parganas'.

