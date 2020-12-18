Bengal Minority Cell General Secretary Resigns, Fresh Blow To Mamata In Two Days

In yet another jolt to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress Minority Cell General Secretary Kabirul Islam has resigned from his post on Friday, as West Bengal gets ready for polls for 294 assembly seats in 2021.

In his resignation letter to the president of West Bengal Trinamool Congress Minority Cell Haji Sk Nurul Islam, he writes, " I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as "General Secretary" West Bengal Trinamool Congress minority cell. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance. I thank you for giving me the opportunity."

This latest development comes amid the protests that have intensified against TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari in Asansol. TMC leaders and activists have been vandalising Tiwari's posters and banners across the city. They have also accused Tiwari of "destroying" the party and compared him to "Hitler" after Tiwari had resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. Tiwari represents Pandabeswar in the State legislative assembly and continues to be a member for the moment.

TMC bombarded with resignations

Post Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari's shocking resignation, several leaders and activists started to quit from their respective party posts in West Bengal on Thursday, including Trinamool leader and Chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) Col. (R) Diptangshu Chaudhury and Advisor of the CMO's Grievance & Monitoring Cell Retd. Col Chaudhury. TMC's Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Dutta also resigned from his post on Friday. Kabirul Islam is the sixth person in just two days to resign from his position or as an MLA in such a manner.



Mamata calls for emergency meet

As TMC is left rattled by back-to-back resignations, party supremo Mamata Banerjee has called for an emergency meeting in Kalighat on Friday to discuss the ongoing infighting within the party. This meeting will be attended by all the top Trinamool leaders. This announcement for the emergency meeting comes after top TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, Abhijit Acharya, and Diptangshu Choudhury tendered their resignation in the last 24 hours

