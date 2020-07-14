Bengal MLA Death: BJP Demands CBI Probe, State Puts Faith In CID

The death of North Dinajpur's Hemtabad MLA, Devendranath Roy has not only shaken all political corridors of Bengal but also upped the fight between the Bharatiya Janta Party and the Trinamool Congress. With the autopsy report of the deceased coming into forefront on Tuesday, BJP has moved to Ram Nath Kovid, President of India and shown concern over the death. Bengal BJP observor, Kailash Vijaywargaya also wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for a fair probe through a central enquiry.

The state government was crystal clear that the state-run CID was more than capable to conduct a fair enquiry. As the autopsy report came out, the Home Secretary was given the charge to explain the entire matter to the media.



"Devendranath Roy's body was found hanging at 5:30 am infront of a mobile shop, where he met his peers. Body was sent to Raiganj Medical College for post mortem. The autopsy report mentions one continuous ligature mark on the neck," said Alapan Bandopadhyay, Home Secretary of West Bengal government.

The Home Secretary also went on to say that no other injury was detected.

Bandopadhyay said, "The Bengal police is of the opinion that the case is of suspected suicide and a note was found in the shirt pocket of the deceased, in which two names are mentioned with photos and mobile number. These two persons are involved in money lending activity. The state government is committed to transparency and condemn such murders."

The case has been handed over to the CID, also said the Home Secretary.

A day after BJP MLA Debendranath Roy’s body was found hanging in Bindal village of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, parts of North Bengal saw violence between BJP and TMC cadres in the 12 hour North Bengal bandh called by the 'saffron party'.While there were security personnel on the road in various places, a BJP office was vandalized in Coochbehar district.

As BJP National Executive member and senior Bengal leader Rahul Sinha slammed the autopsy report on Tuesday, BJP leaders including union minister Babul Supriyo, Swapan Dasgupta and Kailash Vijaywargaya met the President of India and addresed their concern over the death of their party man, asking for an impartial probe by the CBI into the death of Roy.

Vijaywargaya also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for the same, and alleged that the state was trying to 'cover' the murder into a 'suicide'.

"We condemn the gruesome incident of death of Shri Debendranath Roy, MLA of BJP in mysterious circumstances and we strongly demand CBI investigation into the entire matter. The State Police cannot be trusted towards an impartial investigation to apprehend the culprits.” read the letter to Shah by Vijaywargaya.

