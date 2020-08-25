Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At Centre For Not 'disbursing Enough Funds' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

West Bengal has suffered huge losses amid the COVID-19 crisis, moreover Centre is not disbursing as many funds as they should to the states, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Ever since COVID-19 started in March, we have suffered a lot of losses. There is no earning, but only burning and Delhi is not disbursing as much funds as they should, to states," said Banerjee while addressing District Administration officials.

"5.9 per cent of West Burdwan has been highly affected due to COVID-19 among the Bengal District's. The death rate is decreasing but we have to still bring it down," she added.

West Bengal Government has extended COVID-19 insurance worth Rs 10 lakh for the frontline warriors, till November 2020 which was earlier announced till September 2020, the CM stated.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 2,909 after 58 more people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, the health department said in a bulletin. The state's coronavirus tally also rose to 1,44,801 after 2,964 new infections were reported, it said. In the last 24 hours, 3,251 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease. The number of active cases stood at 27,349, the bulletin added. Since Monday, 37,524 samples have been tested for the contagion in West Bengal.

