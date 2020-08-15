Bengaluru Riots: Ex-Cong Min Roshan Baig Says 'Congress Patronising SDPI For 10 Years'

Lashing out at Congress' alleged support to SDPI, former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig, on Saturday, said that the Sonia Gandhi-led party had been patronising SDPI for the past 10 days. He alleged that Congress was responsible for the incident and failed to protect its own MLA from SDPI. Baig also urged Congress and SDPI to not exploit poor sections of minority communities. The former cabinet minister was expelled from Congress in June 2019 for 'anti-party activities' - blaming Siddaramaiah for Congress' drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

Baig: 'Congress patronising SDPI'

Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by SDPI or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for past 10 yrs & then they could not protect their own MLA. Congress is to be blamed for this incident: Roshan Baig, former K'taka minister on Bengaluru violence pic.twitter.com/1U4ubcAwzE — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020



Section 144 in area

Amid tensions in the city following deadly clashes in Bengaluru earlier this week, authorities have imposed Section 144 in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on 16 August. Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Police Sandeep Patil has stated that the Police has arrested 60 more people in connection with the violence in DJ Halli and KJ Halli areas, taking the total number of arrested people to 206 including the arrest of Kaleem Pasha - husband of Congress Corporator Irshad Begum. Besides, the police informed that a total of 11 First information reports (FIRs) have been registered till now.

What are the Bengaluru riots?

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa promised strict action against the culprits, but the Congress has blamed the government for inaction. MLA Srinivasamurthy, whose house was burnt, demanded additional security. As per the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the Social Democratic Party of India leader Syed Ayaz was purportedly seen inciting violence by making inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker.