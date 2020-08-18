Bengaluru Violence: Siddaramaiah Smells Plot Within BJP To Oust Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

On Tuesday, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused the state government of misleading the Bengaluru violence probe, citing the conflicting opinions of Ministers and BJP MLAs. Pointing out that the blame had shifted from the SDPI to terrorists, he alleged that BJP leaders were more interested in targeting Congress leaders than identifying the actual culprits. Moreover, the senior Congress leader claimed that there were two factions in the Karnataka BJP.

According to him, one faction closer to the RSS was seeking to remove BS Yediyurappa from the CM's post by deriving advantage of the Bengaluru violence. Siddaramaiah contended that the Intelligence Department should be held accountable if the incident was pre-planned. He also accused BJP leaders of using SDPI as a pawn for political reasons.

— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 18, 2020

Violence in Bengaluru

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on August 12, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, 340 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. This includes Naveen and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy revealed that his house had been set on fire. Calling upon the police to probe and take action against the culprits, he questioned the safety of the common person in the city. Stressing that the rioters were from outside his constituency, the Congress MLA demanded security.

Karnataka government to assess damage to property

On August 17, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that the state government would assess the damages caused to public and private property and recover the costs from the culprits. The Karnataka High Court shall be approached for the appointment of Claim Commissioner. Furthermore, he noted that stringent action had been initiated against the culprits of the Bengaluru violence including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. He also assured that a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases.

