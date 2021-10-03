Bhabanipur Bypoll: Election Commission Directs TMC Govt To Avoid Victory Processions

The Election Commission on Sunday has written to the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government directing them to take necessary steps to avoid any incidents of post-poll violence. The EC asked the government to disallow all victory celebrations or processions taking place during or after the counting of votes for by-elections keeping to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The commission said that the administration must avoid the chances of clashes in the state.

In its letter to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Electoral Officer of the state said that the by-election result celebrations of any form must be avoided due to the pandemic. The order to look into the situation comes after several incidents of violence were reported in the state since the bypoll nominations were announced. Earlier, violent clashes had broken out in West Bengal after the Assembly poll results announcement on May 2 following which, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited to look into the matter.

"I am directed to reiterate that no victory celebration/procession during/after the counting shall be allowed in the ongoing elections in West Bengal, for which counting is being taken place on October 3. All necessary actions must be taken to ensure the strict compliance of commission's direction wherein all such activities have already been prohibited in view of the pandemic," the letter read.

"Further, state government must ensure that adequate steps are taken so that no post-poll violence takes place. Kindly ensure strict compliance of commission's direction," it added. The counting of the votes for by-polls in Bhabanipur, Jangipur, and Samserganj Assembly constituencies began at 8 am. The counting is being held under tightened security.

Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur bypoll

The counting of votes for by-elections in Bhabanipur, Jangipur, and Samserganj Assembly constituencies in West Bengal began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata will retain her seat as she won the Bhabanipur bypolls, surpassing BJP by 58,832 votes. The TMC is leading in the other two seats. Banerjee had earlier said that the party was sure of victory in all three seats. TMC had earlier registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats while the BJP managed to win 77 seats.

Image: PTI