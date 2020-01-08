CM Baghel Blames PM Modi, Amit Shah For JNU Violence; Calls Them 'supporters Of Hitler'

Amid the JNU stir following attack on students and faculties on January 5, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has held the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence in the premier university. He also added that PM Modi and HM Amit Shah are trying to suppress the Opposition.

"This has never happened in the history of the nation. How can someone enter campus and assault the students?" asked Baghel. "India is a country of different ideologies but they (Modi and Shah) are supporters of Hitler. They suppress the Opposition", he added.

About the JNU attack

On Sunday evening, a group of masked miscreants gathered inside the JNU campus. Armed with lathis and rods, the masked goons attacked the students and faculty members. JNU Student union president Aishe Ghosh has also been severely injured. About 34 were admitted to the hospital after the attack who got discharged the next day. Several sections have criticised the police for being mute spectators.

However, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, on Monday, stated that the police received a call at 5 PM about a scuffle between students and they responded immediately. The scuffle which was on the JNU registration which had been going on for the past few days, he added. Narrating the sequence of events, he said that the Delhi police which could be deployed only in the Admin block could not enter the area of the scuffle which was mainly in the hostels.

Moreover, he revealed that JNU administration allowed them to enter the campus after 7:30 PM after which police conducted a flag march, bringing the situation under control. He added, " CCTV footage is being collected and Crime Branch will investigate headed by a DCP rank who has already found vital clues." The investigation is underway on the matter.

