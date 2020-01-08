Prakash Javadekar Disses #BoycottChhapaak Call Over Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit

Deepika Padukone mired a controversy last evening after her decision to join a protest led by the Left-dominated JNU student's Union against the heinous attack launched by masked goons who not only vandalised campus property but also left students and faculty members severely injured. As news of the actress's visit spread like wildfire on the internet, Padukone's industry peers tweeted in support, lauding her for the 'class act'.

Apart from celebrities, Padukone's act has also earned reactions from political leaders, the latest being Senior BJP leader and Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Dissing boycott call over Deepika Padukone's visit to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Campus (JNU), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 'any artist, anyone can go anywhere and put forth his or her view, as this is a democracy'.

Other political leaders react

Prior to this, Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan backed Padukone's visit stating that 'nothing was wrong' with it. Other Congress leaders, Milind Deora and Jaiveer Shergill too concurred and spoke in support of the matter.

While many have come in support of the actress, Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU amidst the imminent release of her film, Chhapaak has drawn conflicting views on social media. Sources have claimed that her visit was a part of Film promotions, a few tweets by various media organizations, with Deepika and JNUSU President Aishe Gosh's pictures, were sourced to the PR firm ‘SPICE PR’ raising more questions amongst netizens.

Just a few minutes after Deepika's JNU visit pictures went viral, #BoycottChhapaak became one of the top Twitter trends. Breaking silence over the matter, Deepika Padukone in an interview claimed that she was extremely 'angry' as no action had been taken against the brutal violence that broke out at JNU campus last Sunday and added that two years ago when controversy broke out over Padmaavat, she had expressed her opinions then too.

