BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Likely To Be Made Leader Of Opposition In Delhi Assembly

After facing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, the biggest difficulty before BJP is to choose the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. According to reports, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is likely to be made the Leader of Opposition. The Centre has entrusted BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey to elect the Leader of Opposition. Apart from talking to all the 8 MLAs, Pandey has to take all the big and small leaders of the party into confidence before electing a member.

The Centre has instructed Saroj Pandey to elect the Leader of the Opposition. BJP has got eight seats in the Assembly elections. Three MLAs are said to be the frontrunners for the position of Leader of Opposition. However, the date for the meeting of elected MLAs has not been decided yet.

Karawal Nagar MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, Omprakash Sharma, Abhay Verma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Vajpayee, and Ajay Mahawar have won the elections.

Apart from Bidhuri, the top contenders for the post include Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta who was Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly. At present, the Party's high command has not made up its mind in favour of any one leader. As an observer, Saroj Pandey will talk to all the leaders of Delhi and inform the Centre in the next four to five days. The final decision has to be taken by the central leaders.

About Bidhuri

Bidhuri, who reached the Assembly for the fourth time from Badarpur, is being considered as a strong contender for the post. Bidhuri is an experienced politician. He started his political journey with the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He has been in different political parties. In 1993, he won the Assembly election on a Janata Dal ticket. He was also elected the Janata Dal Legislative Party. He then joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2003. He also received the award for Best Legislator.

Bidhuri, a leader from the Gurjar community, joined BJP in 2012. In 2013, he reached the Assembly on a BJP ticket. After losing the election in 2015, he has been re-elected MLA in the recently held elections.

About Leader of Opposition

The Leader of Opposition enjoys the rank of a Cabinet minister. An MLA is nominated by the largest opposition party for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The Delhi Assembly secretariat then issues a notification appointing the Leader of Opposition.

In the sixth Delhi Assembly, BJP only had three MLAs and fell short of the adequate number to get the post of Leader of Opposition. As per rule, an opposition party can nominate its MLA for the post of Leader of Opposition if it has at least 10 per cent of the total members in a Legislative Assembly. Delhi Assembly is likely to meet next week for the oaths of newly elected MLAs and chosen Speaker of the House.

(with inputs from agencies)