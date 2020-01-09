BIG: BJP Veteran Murli Manohar Joshi Says JNU V-C Must Resign, Calls Attitude 'deplorable'

Amid the inaction of Delhi police to arrest those who perpetrated violence on JNU students on January 5, and students demand of Vice Chancellor's resignation, BJP's veteran Murli Manohar Joshi has voiced his opinion. Issuing a statement on Thursday, Joshi said that the attitude of the V-C to not implement government proposal is "deplorable". He cited that even after HRD ministry's two attempts to settle the matter in JNU, "VC is adamant." He added that he should not be allowed "to continue on the post."

Joshi was pointing out to the fee hike proposed in the hostel manual, against which the JNU students have been protesting since October. Joshi, who served as the HRD minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee government claimed that the HRD ministry advised the V-C to speak to students and teachers regarding the fee hike, however., he did not do so.

This comes hours after the HRD Secretary Amit Khare said officials of the ministry will talk to JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar, as reported by PTI. "The removal of the vice-chancellor is not a solution," quoted by PTI, adding the ministry officials will also meet JNU Students' Union after meeting Kumar.

Meanwhile, JNU students marching to Mandi House against the violence in the campus, against NRC, CAA and NPR was stopped and lathi-charged by Delhi police after they allegedly tried removing barricades. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police had imposed Section 144 in Mandi House. As the protest began in the morning, slogans were raised against the Police and banner was raised.

Violence Reported at JNU, Student's Union president Aishe Ghosh injured

Murli Manohar Joshi and BJP

The BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi who recently celebrated his 86th birthday, and met PM Narendra Modi, did not contest the Lok Sabha election last year. Currently a part of BJP's Margdarshak Mandali, Joshi has pulled up the BJP's leadership including Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister & president Amit Shah for the massive poll drubbing in Bihar during the assembly elections in 2015. Issuing a collective statement, the veterans of the party, including LK Advani had slammed the leadership for ''learning no lesson from the Delhi fiasco."

No deviation from HRD Ministry's fee hike 'formula': JNU VC

JNU VC: Probe panel set

Earlier in the day, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that administration has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left around 35 people injured. He stated that he has recommended measures to ensure the safety of students. The panel will also probe lapses, if any, insecurity, Kumar told PTI.

Now, 'Aazad Kashmir' poster surfaces at DU's St Stephen's College during pro-JNU rally

Attack on JNU students

On Sunday evening, JNU students were attacked by masked goons. As many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh, was severely injured. In the video that surfaced right after the attack, she is heard saying: "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Meanwhile, the ABVP also alleged that their leaders have also been attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid has also been beaten up. Moreover, 11 of their workers are missing. Releasing a statement, Ashutosh Singh of ABVP alleged that they have been attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations.

The attack comes at the backdrop of JNU students months-long protest against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. They have said they will not end the strike till the complete rollback of the Hostel Manual. It is said that after the fee hike is implemented, JNU will be the most expensive Central University.

JNU students protest claiming Delhi Police inaction; provoke with 'Sanghi shield' slogans