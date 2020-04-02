Pema Khandu Retracts 'end Of Lockdown' Post,says 'officer Who Tweeted Not Fluent In Hindi'

Minutes after his tweet about the lockdown created a considerable buzz on Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu retracted it. He had quoted the PM as saying that the nationwide lockdown would end on April 15. As per the deleted tweet, PM Modi had stressed that the end of lockdown did not imply free will to move out on the streets. Explaining the rationale for deleting the tweet, Khandu stated that the officer who uploaded the post was not fluent in Hindi. Arunachal Pradesh has recorded its first positive COVID-19 case, with the patient having participated in the Markaz congregation.

The tweet with respect to the lockdown period was uploaded by an officer who was not fluent in Hindi. Therefore the same was withdrawn: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu https://t.co/y7jh4VKzdw — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

PM Modi interacts with CMs

Currently, there are 1965 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 151 people have recovered while 50 have lost their lives. Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with the CMs of all the states to discuss the measures to combat the novel coronavirus. Praising the states for working as a team, he informed them about the possibility of a second wave of the spread of the virus. Highlighting that the common goal was to ensure minimum loss of life, he noted that testing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine should remain the areas of focus in the next few weeks. The PM also flagged the necessity of maintaining the supply of essential medical equipment and called for dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients.

Another important message imparted by PM Modi was that Crisis Management Groups needed to be set up at the district level besides the appointment of District Surveillance Officers. While acknowledging that the farming sector had been exempted under the lockdown, he emphasised that social distancing should be practiced. The PM also opined that it was crucial to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population after the end of the lockdown period. He asked the states to send their suggestions regarding the exit strategy.

