'Big Example Unfolds': BJP Links Resignation Of Kerala CPI(M) Secy To Gold Smuggling Scam

BJP national general secretary BL Santosh on Friday linked the resignation of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to the gold smuggling scam. Claiming that Balakrishnan was the first "political casualty" of this scam, Santosh contended that "absolute power leads to absolute corruption". According to him, this would serve as a big example for the future. Earlier, the CPI(M) stated that its Kerala state secretary had stepped down citing health issues.

This post will be temporarily filled by A Vijayaraghavan, the convenor of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front. Balakrishnan's move is being attributed to the arrest of his younger son Bineesh by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case related to the Sandalwood drugs probe. Reportedly, the ED also suspects Bineesh Balakrishnan of being involved in gold smuggling. On Wednesday, a PMLA court in Bengaluru remanded him to judicial custody till November 25. His bail petition shall be heard by the court on November 18.

First political casualty of #KeralaGoldSmuggling . Kodiyeri Balakrishnan resigns as Secretary of @cpimspeak . Absolute power leads to absolute corruption . A big example unfolds . @BJP4Keralam — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) November 13, 2020

What is the Kerala gold smuggling scam?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the Operations Manager, Space Park in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar was pending a departmental inquiry.

It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused. After the NIA took over the case, it registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purposes but for funding terror activities.

