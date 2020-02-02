BIG: MK Stalin Ropes In Prashant Kishor For DMK's Poll Campaign Ahead Of 2021 Elections

Taking on yet another non-NDA ally, poll strategist and ex-JDU Vice president Prashant Kishor has been roped by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for its 2021 state assembly poll campaign. Taking to Twitter, DMK chief M K Stalin announced the joining of Kishor's firm I-PAC for their election campaign. Kishor has also recently been expelled from JD(U) and has said that he will announce his decision on February 11.
Happy to share that many bright & like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of @IndianPAC to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 2, 2020
The 2021 Assembly polls are important for DMK as it cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the Lok Sabha with 38 seats. Moreover, this will be the first polls after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalitha and DMK patron M K Karunanidhi - creating a power vacuum in the state. While superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are gearing to contest the elections (separately or combined), the elections will be a battle between incumbent AIADMK and Stalin- who is eyeing his Chief Ministerial debut.
I-PAC had teamed up with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP's Assembly and Lok Sabha campaign in 2019, helping YSRCP win 151 seats in the state's 175 seats. In 2015, Kishor worked for the JD(U) when the party was a part of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and led the grand alliance to their landslide victory in the assembly elections in Bihar. He also worked with Congress in the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls and as successful in electing Captain Amarinder Singh as CM, beating AAP by a wide margin.
He was also involved in Shiv Sena's 2019 state elections campaign, which resulted in the Sena bettering its strike rate by winning 56 of 124 seats. Prashant Kishor first hit headlines after helping then-CM Modi win the 2012 Gujarat assembly election and become chief minister for the third time beating anti-incumbency. He also was pivotal during Modi's first bid to become Prime Minister in 2014, awarding BJP its first absolute majority in the Centre.