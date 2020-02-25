Bihar Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution To Not Implement NRC

Even as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sided with his party's ally - the BJP to highlight the amended citizenship law will not take away the citizenship of Muslims, on Tuesday, the Bihar assembly has passed a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

Earlier, reiterating that the "additional clauses" in the NPR forms will create confusion, Kumar read his letter written to the Centre, which urged the state government to drop them. Replying to a debate on an adjournment motion moved by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and others in the Bihar assembly, Kumar told the assembly that there should be "no confusion" regarding how the NPR exercise would be carried out in the state and that nobody would be asked to furnish information like places of birth of parents.

As the assembly unanimously passed the resolution, RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter to say that this is the first attack of Nitish Kumar to its ally BJP. They called it a victory for their party.

बिहार में NRC/NPR लागू नहीं करने की हमारी माँग पर आज विधानसभा में सर्वसम्मति से प्रस्ताव पास कराया गया।



NRC/NPR पर एक इंच भी नहीं हिलने वाली BJP को आज हमने 1000 किलोमीटर हिला दिया।BJP वाले माथा पकड़े टुकुर-टुकुर देखते रह गए। संविधान मानने वाले हम लोग CAA भी लागू नहीं होने देंगे — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 25, 2020

NRC/NPR के मुद्दे पर तनिक भी टसकने को नहीं तैयार BJP को आज हार्ट-अटैक का पहला झटका दिया।



बिहार में NRC/NPR नहीं लागू करने की हमारी पार्टी की माँग पर आज विधानसभा में सर्वसम्मति से प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया।



CAA को नहीं लागू होने देने की लड़ाई भी जारी रहेगी।। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) February 25, 2020

Nitish Kumar's announcement

This comes after the January 29 announcement by Nitish Kumar wherein he had said that the NPR should not have a new format as it will create confusion. He had also said that the inclusion of the new format is creating "unnecessary confusion and fear" amongst people. He had clarified that he is against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and had urged the Central government to continue the old format of the NPR.

“The NPR has been there since 2011, it’s not a new thing but, in the new format with more questions, it can create confusion in the country,” he said while addressing media after a JD(U) party meeting at his official residence on Anne Marg. “Nobody knows their parents’ birth date, we believe that the Central government should continue with the old format of NPR,” he had said.

