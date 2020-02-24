Congress' Ajay Maken Advises CM Kejriwal To Not Helplessly 'blame Others' Amid Violence

As violence erupted in the national capital on Monday, former Delhi Congress chief From Ajay Maken urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to maintain law and order. In a series of tweets, Maken has said that he is speaking as he was a former minister of state in the Home Ministry. He asked Kejriwal to not act "helpless" as it would "erode much-needed credibility" of democratic institutions. He suggested Kejriwal to immediately establish a helpline directly under CM's office to receive any complaint of police inaction or that of violence. He also added that Kejriwal should call an All-Party meeting, and take suggestions and work across Political Parties to restore normalcy in troubled areas. He also asked him to speak to the LG on an hourly basis and monitor the situation.

... and talk to him (LG) on hourly basis to take stock of situation;

5)Take a lead and don’t sit back blaming others.



Being helpless would further erode a much needed credibility of our democratic institutions to protect violence against the innocent citizens. — अजय माकन (@ajaymaken) February 24, 2020

Violence in Delhi

In a massive escalation of tension in the northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters have resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area on Monday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations.

Political reactions

Even as violence engulfed areas of the national capital on Monday, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal took to Twitter and said that he has instructed Delhi Police to ensure that law and order in North East Delhi. Days after his massive election victory, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal more than 12 hours after violence erupted has tweeted that he has urged the LG and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order situation. Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia also tweeted urging people to maintain peace. Delhi's BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has also taken to Twitter to urge people to stay away from rumours and maintain peace. However, Home Minister Amit Shah who met US President Trump, ahead of the Namastey Trump event, has not issued a statement till now.

