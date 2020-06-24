Bihar: BJP Nominates Samrat Chaudhary, Sanjay Mayukh For Legislative Council Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party has zeroed in on the names of two candidates for the upcoming biennial Legislative Council elections in Bihar. The party has announced that the former ministers, Sanjay Prakash and Samrat Chaudhary will be fighting the upcoming polls.

Former minister and state vice-president Samrat Choudhary was also in news recently for having being dropped from the BJP's new list of state office-bearers which was announced by its state president Dr Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal in March, this year.

Speculations were also rife that Samrat had also felt marginalized in the party as his bid to contest for the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat was also ignored last year. He is the Son of former minister and prominent Koeri caste leader Shakuni Choudhary who had started his political career from RJD and later joined JD(U) when he was made Member of Legislative Council. He later switched to BJP in the year 2017 after getting expelled from JDU for anti-party activities.

However, his candidature as the nominee is of huge significance as he enjoys strong backward caste support in the state of Bihar. He himself belongs from the Kushwaha community and hails from Keori part of the state of Bihar.

As far the nomination of Sanjay Prakash Mayukh is concerned, he is getting elected to this post for the second term. He is also the media convener of the party at the moment.

There was an intense race for these nominations as dozens of other state leaders were eyeing to claim it. This decision was taken post the BJP Central Election Committee meeting that had taken place recently.

The polling will be held on July 6 for the nine vacant seats of the Bihar Legislative Council.

According to the Election Commission, nomination papers can be filed till June 25, and they will be scrutinised on June 26. The date for withdrawing the nomination papers is June 29. On the other hand, Congress Legislative Council can announce the name of the candidate today. The party high command has sought recommendations from senior leaders. According to information received from sources, the party's dilemma has increased because the high command has asked for two names and one of these candidates is to be selected.

At the same time, RJD has also announced the names of its three candidates. On behalf of RJD, names of Rambali Chandravanshi, Sunil Singh and Farooq Sheikh have been decided. All three candidates filed their nominations today.

