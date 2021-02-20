Bihar CM expresses concern over anti-social activities on social media, calls special meet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday stated that social media is being used for anti-social activities and hence called for a meeting of legislators on February 24. In the meeting, the legislators will be trained on how to make statements on social media in a positive manner to promote harmony and brotherhood. In January 2021, the Nitish Kumar govt made sharing defamatory content on govt or its leaders on social media an act of cybercrime.

'Promote harmony and brotherhood through social media'

Bihar CM, after a meeting with JDU legislators called on the budget session of Bihar Legislature said, "A meeting of MLAs and others who are willing to participate will be held on February 24. Social media is being used for anti-social activities. We'll discuss how to present their view in a positive manner and to promote harmony and brotherhood. In the meeting, senior members would give tips to the newcomers about details of the business rules of the House."

The Bihar CM further informed that apart from JDU MLAs, former MLAs and others will also be able to attend the meeting. MLAs will be trained to remove negativity spread through social media and use it to increase harmony in society.

Nitish Kumar asserted that all the members were asked to explain the problems related to their respective areas. It has also been decided that a meeting of new members will be held on the evening of February 24, in which, experienced members will share information regarding constitutional arrangements, activities and rules. The meeting will include new members as well as other interested members.

Anti-govt posts are a crime in Bihar

Earlier, the Bihar government has made criticism of the government on social media an act of cybercrime. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has ordered the state police's Economic Offenses Wing to take necessary actions against those who share offensive and defamatory social media posts about the state government, any ministers or the Chief Minister. This comes as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been receiving major flak for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Nitish Kumar is facing Opposition's criticism and even some local BJP leaders have spoken against him. The Economic Offenses Wing, IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan, in a letter to all secretaries of the state government, said that any persons and organisations making defamatory and offensive comments on social media against the government, respected ministers, parliamentarians, legislators, and government officials will be punished.

