Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Alleges Division Of Votes In JD(U) Seats, Takes A Veiled Dig At BJP

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar alleged that the JD(U)'s votes were deliberately divided in the state Assembly election. Mentioning that his party was analysing the poll results, he maintained that JD(U) ran a campaign for NDA's victory. In a veiled dig at BJP, he stressed that candidates were specifically propped up in the constituencies where the JD(U) fielded candidates.

He added that this led to a division in votes spoiling JD(U)'s chances. While refusing to get drawn into whether LJP remaining in NDA would have helped the alliance, the JD(U) president called upon BJP to analyse whether someone deliberately hindered the electoral gains of the tie-up. According to him, votes were split in two-three BJP seats and a lot of JD(U) seats. BJP won in 74 seats as against that of JD(U) which could secure a victory in only 43 seats.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "Looking at the number of seats that we have won in the election, we are conducting an analysis. We have seen what was done on our seats and then, the voting takes place on that basis. We are analysing how the votes were divided. But some people and media outlets have already this."

He added, "We ran a campaign for the entire NDA. But it is obvious that someone put up candidates especially in our seats leading to a division in votes. People in the media have examined this and are writing about it."

Read: Charges Of Irregularities In Counting Of Votes In Bihar: CEC Says Ultimate Decision Lies With People

"We do not have a position on this irrespective of who says something about us. If someone has deliberately attacked us, only those people will know. If anyone has to analyse this, it is BJP. We are an ally who has fought together and worked for each other. It has not happened in all seats, but two-three BJP seats and a lot of JD(U) seats," the JD(U) president elaborated.

Read: Bihar: Tejashwi Issues Ultimatum; Asks CM Nitish To Step Down After Finishing 3rd In Polls

LJP dents JD(U)'s prospects?

LJP national president Chirag Paswan had been at the forefront of openly opposing Nitish Kumar while lauding PM Modi at the same time. This set rumour mills abuzz about BJP's alleged tacit understanding with LJP to marginalise JD(U) within the alliance. While LJP managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%, a closer look at its performance suggests that it foiled JD(U)'s chances of emerging as the single-largest party.

As per the Election Commission of India data, LJP secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in 32 constituencies. This essentially implies that JD(U)'s chances of potentially winning these seats would have increased manifold if LJP remained a part of the NDA alliance in Bihar. It assumes significance as JD(U) no longer has an upper hand in NDA at the state level.

Read: RJD Still Fighting For Power In Bihar; Considering DyCM For VIP; Envoys To AIMIM: Sources