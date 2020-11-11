Bihar Elections: With 1 Seat & 5.66% Vote Share, Did LJP Cause A 32-seat Dent To JDU?

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43 and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

LJP national president Chirag Paswan had been at the forefront of openly opposing Nitish Kumar while lauding PM Modi at the same time. This set rumour mills abuzz about BJP's alleged tacit understanding with LJP to marginalise JD(U) within the alliance. While LJP managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%, a closer look at its performance suggests that it foiled JD(U)'s chances of emerging as the single-largest party.

Analysis of LJP's role in hurting JD(U)'s performance:

Sr No. Constituency The difference in votes between winning party & JD(U) Votes won by LJP Winning party 1 Alauli 2773 26386 RJD 2 Atri 7931 25873 RJD 3 Bajpatti 2704 6183 RJD 4 Barharia 3559 5065 RJD 5 Chakai 5648 22635 RJD 6 Chenari 18003 18074 INC 7 Darbhanga Rural 2141 17605 RJD 8 Dhauraiya 2687 4081 RJD 9 Dinara 32289 51313 RJD 10 Ekma 13927 29992 RJD 11 Gaighat 7566 36851 RJD 12 Islampur 3698 8597 RJD 13 Jagdishpur 37270 44525 RJD 14 Jamalpur 4432 14643 INC 15 Kargahar 4083 16988 INC 16 Khagaria 3000 20719 INC 17 Laukaha 10077 30494 RJD 18 Maharajganj 1976 18278 INC 19 Mahnar 7947 31315 RJD 20 Mahua 13687 25146 RJD 21 Minapur 15512 43496 RJD 22 Morwa 10671 23884 RJD 23 Nathnagar 7756 14715 RJD 24 Obra 38428 40994 RJD 25 Raghunathpur 41595 49792 RJD 26 Rajapakar 1796 24689 INC 27 Sahebpur Kamal 14225 22871 RJD 28 Samastipur 4714 12074 RJD 29 Sheikhpura 6116 14552 RJD 30 Sherghati 16690 24107 RJD 31 Singheshwar 5573 5607 RJD 32 Surajgarha 9589 44797 RJD

As per the EC data, LJP secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in the aforesaid 32 constituencies. This essentially implies that JD(U)'s chances of potentially winning these seats would have increased manifold if LJP remained a part of the NDA alliance in Bihar. It assumes significance as JD(U) no longer has an upper hand in the alliance at the state level.

As per sources, the old Mahagatbandhan could take shape In the scenario that BJP tries to put pressure on JD(U) for the CM's post. Moreover, sources added that RJD is waiting for unease to develop within NDA following which it can offer Nitish Kumar the CM's post. However, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi made it clear earlier in the day that there was no question of replacing Kumar as the CM.

LJP's conflicting stance in Bihar polls

An NDA ally since 2014, LJP decided to contest the polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). Affirming that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, Chirag Paswan said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

Furthermore, he repeatedly asserted that LJP and BJP will form the next government in Bihar. Reiterating his affection for the PM, the LJP president said that he was the PM's Hanuman. Noting that Nitish Kumar was continuously trying to wedge a divide between him and the PM, Paswan appealed to the latter to speak against him without any hesitation to follow the NDA coalition dharma. On the other hand, BJP slammed Paswan's attempt to misguide the voters and affirmed faith in Nitish Kumar as the Bihar CM face.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Paswan's attacks, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "If anyone wants to say things, garner publicity through me, they have my blessings. So many things are spoken about me and the JDU, this is one-sided publicity. We do not give any attention or importance to such comments."

