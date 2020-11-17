Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Boosts JDU Cadre's Morale Post Party's Diminished Performance

In a bid to boost the morale of the JDU cadre, party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told all the workers to discharge their responsibilities in all earnest. Nitish Kumar also asked the party cadres to not be disheartened by their diminished performance in the recently concluded 2020 Assembly Elections. His remarks come after the JDU managed to win only 43 seats compared to the 71 they won in 2015 elections. The RJD emerged as the single-largest party in the 2020 polls with 75 seats.

"Work in all earnest as you still have got an opportunity to form the government as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," the Bihar CM told the party cadre at JDU office in Patna on Tuesday.

"To discharge the responsibility that we have got is also our work. We will take the work, which we have done in the past 15 years, progressively forward," he told reporters later.

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM

After sweeping the Bihar Assembly Elections by 125 seats, the NDA alliance reposed its faith in Nitish Kumar to continue as the Chief Minister of the state despite BJP winning more seats than the JD(U). Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on Monday at 4:30 PM. The oath-taking ceremony was presided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, and Sushil Modi.

JDU MLAs - Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary and Mewa Lal Choudhary were sworn in as cabinet ministers on Monday. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs - Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Jivesh Kumar Mishra, Rampreet Paswan, too took oath as cabinet ministers. Among NDA allies - Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

Image Credits: PTI