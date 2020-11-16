Sitharaman Wishes Nitish Kumar And His 2 Deputies, Assures Development In Bihar Under Trio

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended her wishes to Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Bihar CM for the seventh time on Monday. The Finance Minister also congratulated Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad, who were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, replacing Sushil Modi. Exuding faith in the trio, Sitharaman remarked that Renu Devi and Tarskishore Prasad will lead Bihar to attain all-round development while working with CM Nitish Kumar.

Congratulations to Shri.@tarkishorepd and Susri.@renu_bjp on being sworn as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Sure that working together with CM @NitishKumar they will lead #Bihar to attain all-round development. #BiharwithNDA — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 16, 2020

After sweeping the Bihar Assembly Elections by 125 seats, the NDA alliance reposed its faith in Nitish Kumar to continue as the Chief Minister of the state despite BJP winning more seats than the JD(U). Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on Monday at 4:30 PM. The oath-taking ceremony was presided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, and Sushil Modi.

JDU MLAs - Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary and Mewa Lal Choudhary were sworn in as cabinet ministers on Monday. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs - Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Jivesh Kumar Mishra, Rampreet Paswan, too took oath as cabinet ministers. Among NDA allies - Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

