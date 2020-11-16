Tejashwi Yadav Congratulates 'nominated' CM Nitish Kumar, Reminds Of NDA's Poll Promise

Taking a sarcastic jibe at Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extended his wishes to JD(U) chief for being 'nominated' as the Bihar Chief Minister, implying that he had not been elected. The Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate also remarked instead of asserting his ambition for the CM chair. He hopes that Nitish Kumar and the NDA would prioritize 19 lakh jobs for the people of Bihar and other important issues like education, medicine, income, and irrigation.

Tejashwi's tweet comes minutes after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Bihar CM for the seventh time. The RJD had boycotted Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony which also witnessed the presence of senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, JP Nadda and Bhupendra Yadav. Apart from Nitish Kumar, Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad also took oath as the Deputy CM to replace Sushil Kumar Modi.

"Best wishes to respected Shri Nitish Kumar ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister. I hope that instead of the ambition of the chair, he will make 19 lakh jobs and positive issues like education, medicine, earning, irrigation, law & order, the NDA government's priority," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony

Hours before the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, RJD announced that they will not attend the swearing-in ceremony. Reiterating their claim that they won the people's mandate but data was forged to make NDA the winner, RJD tweeted from its official Twitter account and said that they are boycotting the event. Terming it to be fraud, RJD said that they are the people's representative and they can see how angry people are with the BJP and JDU.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

