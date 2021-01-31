Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Condemns Red Fort Violence, Opines On RJD's Human Chain Formation 

Breaking his silence on the human chain formation by the state's Opposition and the violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor march, CM Nitish Kumar has said that RJD has learnt it from his party - JDU. Stating that the idea of human chain formation was first introduced by him and his party during alcohol ban proposal, Nitish Kumar said that now everyone, including TejashwiYadav-led RJD is following it. Nitish Kumar also said that violence at Red Fort and insult to the National Flag is unacceptable and condemned the action while maintaining that people should put forward their grievances peacefully. Nitish Kumar spoke to reporters on January 30 after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.



Human chain formation in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on January 30 formed a human chain to extend solidarity to the farmers protesting against three farm laws - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. RJD allies - Congress, CPI-ML( liberation), CPI and CPM - were also the part of the event.

Speaking to the reporters about the human chain formed in Bihar, Tejashwi said, "All Opposition parties and the villagers at Panchayat-level have formed the chain in protest against the black anti-farmer laws that have been imposed for the benefit of businessmen. The human chain is aimed at voicing the demand of farmers who have been carrying out peaceful protests for several months. But the BJP and the Centre is conspiring to defame the farmers' movement."

Earlier, opining that the RJD should cancel their proposed human chain formation event scheduled on January 30, in light of the violence that took place in Delhi on Republic Day during tractor rally of farmers, ex-Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi had said that all these incidents are a blot on the nation. He had said that the violence in the tractor rally showed that the protest was hijacked by anarchists, Khalistanis and Tukde Tukde gang. He had also said that the farmers who had decided to march till the Parliament on February 1 should instead talk to the Centre and cancel their program.

