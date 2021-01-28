RJD Plans Human Chain Formation On Jan 30; Sushil Modi Recalls Delhi Violence On R-Day

Opining that the RJD should cancel their proposed human chain formation event scheduled on January 30, in light of the violence that took place in Delhi on Republic Day during tractor rally of farmers, ex-Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi said that all these incidents are a blot on the nation. He said that the violence in the tractor rally showed that the protest was hijacked by anarchists, Khalistanis and Tukde Tukde gang. He also said that the farmers who had decided to march till the Parliament on February 1 should instead talk to the Centre and cancel their program.

गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान जिस तरह से उत्पाती भीड़ ने हिंसा, तोड़फोड़ और राष्ट्रीय झंडे के अपमान का आक्रामक दुस्साहस किया, उससे इस संदेह की पुष्टि हुई कि किसान आंदोलन को वामपंथी, खालिस्तानी और टुकडे़-टुकडे़ गैंग ने पूरी तरह हाईजैक कर लिया है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 27, 2021

गणतंत्र दिवस की गरिमा को चोट पहुँचाने वाली घटना के बाद राजद को बिहार में 30 जनवरी को प्रस्तावित मानव श्रृंखला रद कर देनी चाहिए। किसान नेताओं को भी 1 फरवरी का संसद मार्च रद कर सरकार के प्रस्तावों पर वार्ता शुरू करनी चाहिए। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 27, 2021

Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced a massive human chain formation event on January 30, across Bihar. RJD allies - Congress, CPI-ML( liberation), CPI and CPM - will also be a part of the event being held to extend solidarity to farmers protesting against three farm laws - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

RJD state president was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, "The human chain event would be a big show with huge participation. The grand alliance supports the repeal of the farm laws as sought by the agitating farmers and wants to highlight how the farm sector in Bihar has suffered due to the scrapping of the APMC Act. The preparations are in full swing."

गरीबी के दुष्चक्र में फँसा किसान

बेरोजगारी से हताश नौजवान

छात्र, शिक्षक, अभ्यर्थी

सब एक हो जाएँ



किसान विरोधी काले कानूनों के विरुद्ध "मानव श्रृंखला" को सफल बनाएँ।



30 जनवरी, शहीद दिवस पर दोपहर 12 बजे मानव श्रृंखला के द्वारा किसानों के पक्ष में अपनी एकजुटता का अहसास कराए। pic.twitter.com/xLT0BjvgPY — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 27, 2021

Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died, with some groups alleging that he died because of a bullet fired by Police. However, Delhi Police released a CCTV footage later which showed that the protester died after a tractor upturned as it ran over barricades. Delhi Police said that over 300 police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi.

