Nitish Kumar Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Recalls The Actor's Bihar Roots

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed shock and grief at the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday, June 14. The Chief Minister said that Rajput's untimely death had caused irreparable damage to the film industry. Kumar mentioned the fact that Rajput hailed from the state of Bihar and had created a name for himself in the film industry through his acting prowess. Kumar added that the actor was very popular among the people. In a statement, the Bihar CM extended his condolences to the 34-year-old actor's kin and admirers.

Mumbai Police confirmed to Republic TV that the 34-year-old actor was found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. No suicide note has been found until now as per sources. Sources added that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered. The Police is likely to contact the actor’s doctor and record his statement to know what type of medicines Rajput was taking and what problem he was facing. Rajput's PR team issued a statement requesting the media to help maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Read Team SSR's statement here:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Career graph

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Note: There are several NGOs across the nation that are committed to the cause of mental health. Please connect with the nearest one if you need support or know one who does. Here is a Mumbai-based NGO that you can connect with named AASRA. (Ph: 91-9820466726)