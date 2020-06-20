Nitish Kumar Back PM Modi In All-party Meeting, Appeals For Boycott Of Chinese Products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting on Friday, June 19 over escalating tensions with China following the LAC Faceoff in Gulwan Valley along the Indo-China border in the Ladakh. Twenty Indian army personnel were killed in the skirmish between the two armies.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during the meeting, expressed his concerns over China's jealous attitude towards India and said that the Chinese "have always betrayed India's friendship." The Bihar Chief Minister made an appeal to boycott Chinese products, while re-iterating the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic cropped from Chinese soil. He also stated the 'general perception' that the virus was grown in Wuhan labs.

READ: PM Modi Assures 'No One Has Entered India's Borders', Extols Martyrs' Bravery On LAC

Nitish Kumar backs Modi

During the all-party meeting, Nitish Kumar said, "There is complete unity in India to seek revenge from China. Out of the 20 jawans, five were from Bihar. There is a strong sentiment against China and the country is united under the leadership of Prime Minister to protect its unity and integrity. There are no differences among the political parties. India has always tried to maintain cordial relations with China."

READ: 'India Is One': Amit Shah Touts Political Consensus After All-Party Meet On LAC Faceoff

Nitish Kumar on COVID-19

Nitish Kumar further said, "In our childhood, we used to hear the slogan 'Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai' but the attitude of China towards India has never been good. China has been jealous of India's progress ."

Nitish Kumar also added, "Whatever be the reality, but the general perception is that the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, and it has spread in the entire world. Coronavirus is not natural as it has got nothing to do with temperature, climate, and region."

Boycott Chinese Products

Nitish Kumar called for the promotion of swadeshi products. He said, "Chinese products are bad for the environment. Chinese toys electronic items are being sold in Indian Markets and there is a question mark on its durability. It's not eco-friendly.

We should not buy Chinese products and promote swadeshi products. We should also think of canceling all previous agreements pertaining to Chinese products and their involvement in the Indian market."

On the subject of possible retalitation, Nitish Kumar said, "If China is humiliating us, we should not tolerate it. If China is trying to capture Indian territory, it is impossible for them. All of us should be united and support the Prime Minister."

READ: India-China LAC Face-off: Major Gaurav Arya Analyses The Galwan Clashes

READ: Defence Min Rajnath Singh Assures 'no Intelligence Failure At Galwan' In All-party Meet