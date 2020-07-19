LJP's Chirag Paswan Thanks PM Modi For Deploying Central Team In Bihar Amid COVID Alarm

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for their decision to send central teams to Bihar which is witnessing an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Considering the way Corona has spread its foot in Bihar with the situation becoming worse, it was a matter of concern for the people of Bihar, due to which the Central Government has taken the decision to send a team to Bihar so that the situation can be brought under control," Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

"I thank respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central government for the decision they have taken to send a team to bring Coronavirus under control in Bihar and to save the people of Bihar from the rising outbreak," he added in another tweet.

बिहार में जिस प्रकार कोरोना ने अपने पैर पसारें है और जैसे विस्फोटक हालात बनते जा रहे थे यह बिहारीयों के लिए यकीनन चिंता का विषय था जिसको ध्यान में रखते हुए बिहार में केंद्र सरकार के तरफ से कोरोना से बचाव के लिए एक टीम भेजने का निर्णय लिए है जिससे हालात को क़ाबू में लाया जा सके। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) July 18, 2020

READ | Full Interview: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput Case

READ | Pro-Pakistan UK MPs' Group Got Money From Imran Khan Govt To Visit PoK; 'receipt' Accessed

COVID-19 situation in Bihar

Chirag Paswan's praise for the centre comes after the Union Health Ministry decided to send a special team to assess the condition in Bihar. Centre has also assured that all necessary help will be provided to the state government. As the situation in Bihar remains grim, the BJP headquarters in capital Patna has become the COVID hotspot, with more than 70 people infected with the virus. Besides, other districts have also reported a surge in COVID cases and the state has conducted only 3.58 lakh COVID tests.

The team sent to Bihar will comprise of Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal, Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control and Dr Neeraj Nischal, Associate Professor, Medicine at AIIMS New Delhi.

"In view of the rising trend of COVID-19 cases being observed in Bihar, a decision has been taken to depute a multi-disciplinary team to review and coordinate with the State Health Department in managing the COVID-19 outbreak there," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. "The Centre shall undertake the visit immediately and coordinate with the state health authorities to review the existing situation and provide necessary support and guidance," the Health Ministry added.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 25,136 in Bihar, of which, 9,392 are active while 15,536 have been cured and discharged. The state has reported 208 fatalities due to the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry. According to PTI, the state has witnessed a 2.5 times jump in just 18 days of this month, while the recovery rate has also dropped from 77.52 percent on July 1 to 63.17 percent.

READ | Rare Buddha Statue Found & Mindlessly Destroyed In Pakistan; Video Of Act Sparks Action

READ | UN Chief Fires Uncharacteristically Damning Assessment Of World Amid Covid & BLM Protests