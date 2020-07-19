Pro-Pakistan UK MPs' Group Got Money From Imran Khan Govt To Visit PoK; 'receipt' Accessed

In a massive disclosure, it has been revealed that a UK parliamentary group, whose aim is to highlight alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, received 30 lakh PKR ($17,917) from Islamabad for a visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Republic TV has accessed the payment receipt showing the amount received to the group from Islamabad.

'A benefit of between 29.7 lakh PKR & 31.2 lakh PKR'

The 'receipt' regarding the visit of all-party parliamentary groups reveals that “All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir” (APPGK), which is chaired by Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, received a benefit of between 29.7 lakh PKR and 31.2 lakh PKR on February 18 from the Pakistan government for a visit to PoK between February 18-22.

As its purpose, the 'receipt' states - "To support the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through dialogue; to seek support from British parliamentarians; to highlight the abuses of human rights in Kashmir; and to seek justice for the people there."

Abrahams met Imran Khan

A report in Asian Lite stated that the Parliamentary groups are bound to declare benefits and money received worth more than 1,500 pounds on the parliamentary register. British MP Debbie Abrahams, who was critical of Indian government's move to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, was stopped from entering India on February 17. The following day, she reached Pakistan and met Imran Khan.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that her visa was cancelled and she was informed about the same 'timely and with the due process'. "British MP Debbie Abrahams' e-visa was cancelled so she was not allowed entry in Delhi today (after she arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Emirates flight from Dubai at 9 am). She was informed about it timely and with due process," the MHA said in a statement.

READ | 'Come together to help all those affected': Sachin Pilot tweets on Assam & Bihar floods

In a statement, Abrahams alleged that she was treated like a criminal and prevented by the Indian authorities from meeting friends and family in Delhi.

"Along with everyone else, I presented myself at the immigration desk with my documents including my e-visa, had my photograph taken and then the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head. Then he told me my visa was rejected, took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes. When he came back he was very rude and aggressive, shouting at me to 'come with me," she said in a statement.

READ | Full interview: Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, talks about Sushant Singh Rajput case

"I told him not to speak to me like that and was then taken to a cordoned-off area marked as a Deportee Cell. He then ordered me to sit down and I refused. I didn't know what they might do or where else they may take me, so I wanted people to see me," she said. Indian officials had refuted her claim, contending that she had been treated the same way as anyone else would have been.

READ | Haryana: Suspended physical trainers stage protest, social distancing goes for a toss

However, this is not the first time APPGK has received funds from Islamabad. On September 17, 2018, the Pakistan High Commission in London gave around 12,000 pounds to the group to fund a visit to Islamabad and Kashmir between September 17-20 that year.

READ | Ramp up rapid-antigen COVID testing, increase ambulances in districts: UP CM to officials