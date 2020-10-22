Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Tests Positive For COVID-19; Admitted To AIIMS Patna

On Thursday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi informed that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus and has been admitted to Patna's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. This development comes a week ahead of the three-phase Bihar assembly election.

Taking to Twitter, Sushil Modi apprised about his report and said that his parameters were all perfectly normal but added that he has been admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.

Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild https://t.co/cTwCzt88DL temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 22, 2020

It may be noted that the Deputy CM had held joint campaign with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Buxar and Bhojpur on Sunday. Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10.

Earlier, several members of the Union Cabinet such as Prahlad Patel, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat, and Suresh Angadi were diagnosed with COVID-19. Furthermore, in mandatory tests carried out before the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament, it was revealed that at least 25 MPs- 17 from Lok Sabha and 8 from Rajya Sabha have contracted the virus.

Apart from this, Chief Ministers from Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,08,237 on Wednesday as 1,277 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state''s coronavirus death toll to 1,019, a health bulletin said.

As many as 1,319 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,96,208, it said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 94.22.