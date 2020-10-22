Omar Abdullah Slams BJP For Promising Free COVID Vaccine To People Of Bihar In Manifesto

Slamming the BJP for promising free COVID-19 vaccine in their poll manifesto for Bihar assembly elections, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has asked if money for the vaccines will be paid from the party's (BJP) treasury. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Omar Abdullah asked if the government is paying for the vaccines of the people of Bihar then how can they ask for money from the people of other states. Criticising BJP "populism", the former CM of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said that the party os shamefully exploiting COVID fears.

Will @BJP4India be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury? If it’s coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay? There is so much wrong with this blatant populism that shamefully exploits COVID fears. https://t.co/ek796weG84 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 22, 2020

BJP's manifesto for Bihar elections

Just six days ahead of the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, the BJP has launched its manifesto in presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav in Patna. The manifesto titled as '5 Sutra, 1 Lakshaya, 11 Sankalp' is based on BJP's campaign theme for this year's assembly polls in the state - 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar'. The party which is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and decisions at the Centre alongside Nitish Kumar's development agenda for coming to power has promised to provide free vaccine to the state subjects as and when it is approved.

While unveiling the manifesto, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto."

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

