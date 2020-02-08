Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi Says 'Dalits Will Benefit A Lot From CAA'

On Saturday, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi spoke on how the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will benefit Dalits who wanted to escape the religious persecution in Pakistan. Sushil Modi also spoke about how the concept of reservations would continue until everyone takes the onus of helping Dalit candidates achieve independence without a political party's aid. "Until Dalits can win Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha on their own, reservation will continue, even if it takes 100 years. This is the responsibility of everyone," said Sushil Modi.

"There is a full effort for a Dalit and Muslim alliance these days but let me tell you, Dalits are going to benefit a lot from CAA. Pakistan's first law minister was Dalit, after partition, he went there to Pakistan and said, that he will not be able to live in India as Dalits faced a lot in India. He joined as a leader of the Muslim league however soon after 4-5 years, he had resigned."

Sushil Modi quotes Jogendranath Mandal

The Deputy CM of Bihar was speaking about Jogendranath Mandal, who was a close aid of Jinnah. Mandal was disillusioned with the caste system in India and had therefore shifted to Pakistan during partition. However soon after, he submitted his resignation to the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan citing the perceived "anti-Hindu bias" of Pakistani administration. He had quoted multiple incidents related to social injustice and discrimination towards non-Muslim minorities in his resignation letter.

'Ready to debate on CAA, NRC, NPR'

Recently Sushil Modi had also responded to RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav demand for a debate on CAA, NPR, and NRC, in the Bihar assembly. Sushil Modi while speaking to Republic TV said, "On the issues of CAA, NPR and NRC, I would request the Chief Minister to allocate 2-4 days time for debate at the beginning of the budget session of the Bihar Vidhan sabha so that the stand of each party is clear. There should be no confusion."

