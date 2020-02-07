Delhi Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: 70-seat Assembly Goes To Polls, AAP Eyes 2015 Repeat

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly will go to polls on Saturday - February 8. In preparation for its 1.47 crore voters - 81.05 lakh male voters and 66.8 lakh female voters, the Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11.

Delhi poll campaign

Amid the nation-wide anti-CAA protests, which began from Assam and gained maximum traction in Delhi, the poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP was intense with 672 candidates in the fray.

While AAP -which has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid spoke on the achievements in the past five years, BJP headlong attacked the AAP and Congress for fuelling the various protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA), alleging communal divide among voters. Ranging from JNU and Jamia -where students were attacked to the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh,

BJP has accused the Congress and AAP for supporting the 'Tukde Tukde' gang. Several inflammatory remarks were made by BJP leaders - Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma which have been flagged by EC.

Security arrangement

Poll authorities have geared up with QR codes and mobile apps, have deployed tight security arrangements, including paramilitary personnel around Delhi - especially in sensitive polling areas like Shaheen Bagh.

Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan, had earlier said 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed as part of the security measures. Additional forces will be deployed to bolster the security of EVMs, critical booths, and counting centers. Static surveillance teams and flying squads will also be deployed.

Delhi Metro services will begin at 4.00 A.M. to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destination on time. Online activities are being monitored.

2015 Delhi polls and 2019 battle

In a massive political twist, debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed by Arvind Kejriwal - which gained fame in the Anna Hazare anti-corruption campaign, snatched Congress' bastion Delhi winning 67 seats. While BJP managed to get 3 seats, Congress was reduced to no seats. In 2013, AAP had formed a government with Congress' outside support, but Kejriwal resigned in February 2014 as he was unable to table the Jan Lokpal Bill, due to stiff opposition.

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital - but has not named a CM pick.

AAP which had launched a Kejriwal-centric campaign, aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar" and keeps asking 'Kejriwal v/s Who?'