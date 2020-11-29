Bihar DyCM Slams Tejashwi's 'Maha Jungle Raj' Jibe: 'Priority To Maintain Law & Order'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on Sunday responded to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's 'maha jungle raj' jibe, remarking that everyone knew how the law and order situation had been under their tenure. Stating that it was the NDA Government's priority to maintain the law and order situation in the State, Prasad slammed Yadav asking him to first 'fix his own house,' before giving such statements.

"It is not a hidden fact, everyone knows what was the law and order situation under the previous government in Bihar, and BJP has successfully transformed the state. It is our government's priority to maintain the law and order situation in the state" Prasad said. "All the MLAs of BJP are standing with the party and Tejashwi Yadav should first fix his own house and avoid giving such statements," he added.

Yadav's 'maha jungle raj' remark

Earlier Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had taken to Twitter calling Nitish Kumar's 'double-engine government lethargic and helpless', saying that law and order had vanished under BJP's 'maha jungle raj'. "In Bihar, 'maha jungle raj' is going wild with the outpouring of criminals, gunfire, and havoc on businessmen. There is a chaotic and scary environment everywhere. Law and order have vanished. The Chief Minister sitting in his double-engine train is lethargic and helpless. Why is 'maharaja' of the maha jungle raj silent?" he tweeted in Hindi.

बिहार में अपराधियों की बहार,गोलियों की बौछार और व्यवसायियों पर कहर के साथ ही महाजंगलराज का हाहाकार है।



चहुंओर अराजक और डरावना माहौल बन गया है। विधि व्यवस्था समाप्त हो चुकी है। डबल इंजन ट्रेन में बैठे मुख्‍यमंत्री सुस्त,लाचार,बेबस और असहाय है। महाजंगलराज के महाराजा मौन क्यों है? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 29, 2020

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election saw a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM(S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark.

