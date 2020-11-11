Bihar Election Results: After NDA Win, Min Naqvi Asks Oppn To Accept Verdict Respectfully

As NDA registered victory in Bihar Elections 2020, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi credited NDA's victory to PM Modi-led government's hard work. He asserted that the opposition party should accept the Bihar election results 'respectfully'. Pointing at Congress' old habit of blaming EVM (Electronic Voting Machins), the Union Minister said, 'the more you speak against PM Narendra Modi, the more people will love him.'

READ | RJD Accuses Nitish Kumar Of Pressurising Officials To Delay Counting, Alleges Foul Play

Union Minister Naqvi lauds PM Modi over NDA's victory

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi while speaking to ANI said, 'the trend is evident throughout the country'. Acknowledging BJP's massive victory in Bihar, the Minister said that throughout the by-elections which have been held so far, people of the country have strongly attached themselves to BJP due to its resolve for development and good governance. 'People should respect the verdict,' he added.

READ | Bihar Election Results: EC Says 'under No Pressure'; Debunks RJD's '119 Seats-won' Claims

NDA wins Bihar; RJD single-largest

The Bihar assembly election results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

READ | 'Owaisi Sahab Vote-cutter, Secular Parties Must Be Alert': Congress' Adhir Ranjan

Alliances in Bihar elections and final tally

NDA - 125 (BJP - 74, JDU - 43, HAM(S) - 4 VIP - 4)

Mahagathbandhan - 110 (RJD - 75, Congress - 19, CPI-ML - 12, CPM - 2, CPI - 2)

Grand Democratic Secular Front - AIMIM - 5, BSP - 1

READ | NDA Wins Bihar For Nitish Kumar; Tejashwi's RJD Single Largest; LJP Dents JDU's Number

NDA retains power; Union Minister Naqvi asks opposition to 'accept verdict respectfully'