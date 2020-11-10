Bihar Election Results: RJD's Manoj Jha Says 'will Form Next Govt' As NDA Leads In Trends

Defiant of polls trends showing NDA leading, RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha on Monday, said that within a few hours it will be evident who will form the next government. Quoting the Election Commission, Jha said the counting of ballots will be slower due to the increased number of counting centres. Currently, NDA leads in 124 seats, while Mahagathbandhan leading in 109 seats in the 243-seat Assembly elections.

Jha: 'It will evident in few hours'

"We will see you in a few hours and will prove that we did what we had said. There is a reason why counting is slowing down. I say this with full hope that we will form the government. Bihar has voted for a new Bihar," said Jha.

RJD: 'No celebratory firing'

"A humble request to all well-wishers and supporters that the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav personal decision to celebrate his birthday with simplicity, you stay at home and avoid coming to the house to personally greet. Keep your vigilant presence in the area for counting of 10 November," RJD tweeted on Sunday. The party also warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day of the counting of votes on November 10, irrespective of the results.

Latest Bihar trends

As per the latest EC trends, BJP is touted to be the single-largest party leading in 72 seats, followed by the RJD leading in 62 seats. The JDU is set to emerge third leading in 46 seats, while Congress is leading in 21 seats. LJP on the other hand, will be the deciding kingmaker in case of a neck-to-neck fight, leading in 4 seats. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banking on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term, has flaunted his '7 promises', listing the various schemes and development work carried out by his government in the past tenures. BJP, on the other hand, banking on the Modi cabinet's work in the past six years has promised free COVID-19 vaccine, 19 lakh jobs. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan has promised '10 lakh government jobs' in its CM hopeful - Tejashwi Yadav's first cabinet meeting, reopen Bihar's special status demand, annul Centre's farm laws and not levy 'false cases' on protestors. Chirag Paswan- who split from the NDA due to 'ideological differences with JDU' - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance.