Posters In Patna Proclaim Tejashwi As 'Youngest Bihar CM' A Day Ahead Of Poll Results

Jubilant RJD supporters are looking forward to result day, with a poster referring to Mahagathbandhan's CM face - Tejashwi as the 'Youngest Bihar CM', seen in Patna on Monday. However, Tejashwi- who turns 32 today - will not be the youngest CM in the nation's history, if elected. M.O.H. Farook became the youngest Chief Minister of Puducherry at the age of 29 years - in 1967. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Results will be announced on November 10.

Posters of Tejashwi as 'Youngest CM'

Bihar: A poster put up in Patna on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday today, referring to him as 'the first youngest future CM of Bihar'.



Tej Pratap says 'Tejashwi gifted 'CM chair' on birthday' a day ahead of Bihar poll results

Will Tejashwi be the youngest CM?

If elected to power, Tejashwi will currently be the youngest CM in India. Currently, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (41) is India's youngest serving Chief Minister. Other young Chief Ministers include - Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma (42), Jharkhand's Hemant Soren (45), Goa's Pramod Sawant (47), Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy (47), Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath (48). Other young CMs in the past include - Omar Abdullah, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta - to name a few.

RJD issues warning to workers, says 'maintain courtesy & restraint' on result day

RJD: 'No celebratory firing'

"A humble request to all well-wishers and supporters that the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav personal decision to celebrate his birthday with simplicity, you stay at home and avoid coming to the house to personally greet. Keep your vigilant presence in the area for counting of 10 November," RJD tweeted on Sunday. The party also warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day of the counting of votes on November 10, irrespective of the results.

Bihar Exit polls

With the crucial Bihar state assembly election results slated on Tuesday - 10 November, the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted the RJD-Congress-Left 'Mahagathbandhan trumping the JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP (NDA) alliance, ushering Tejashwi Yadav's maiden CM term. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA combination has been projected to not cross the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly, as RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar (70) seeks a fourth consecutive term.

Bihar Exit Poll: Mahagathbandhan projected to form next govt; RJD single largest party

The Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.