Bihar Elections: BJP's Malviya Claims Congress-RJD Only Let Nitish Work For 3 Of 15 Years

As the first phase of Bihar elections began on Wednesday, October 28, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya appealed to the Bihar voters to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP and JDU. Terming the Modi-Nitish alliance as 'double engine governance', Malviya said that the administration got just 3 years of rule in the state out of the 15 years. He further explained how the other 12 years got much wasted in tackling the actions of Opposition.

Taking to Twitter the BJP leader wrote "As Bihar goes to polls today, remember... ...of the 15 years NDA has been in power, Modi-Nitish team (डबल इंजन की सरकार) actually got just 3 years (2017-2020) together. Rest (2005-14), were spent negotiating with UPA while 2015-17 was spent preventing RJD’s loot".

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. While on the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

As Bihar goes to polls today, remember...



...of the 15 years NDA has been in power, Modi-Nitish team (डबल इंजन की सरकार) actually got just 3 years (2017-2020) together.



Rest (2005-14), were spent negotiating with UPA while 2015-17 was spent preventing RJD’s loot.#BiharWithNDA — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 28, 2020

CM Nitish Kumar says voting is not just a right but also a responsibility

"In a democracy, voting is not just a right but also a responsibility. In the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, voting is on 71 seats today. If you are a voter of these areas, then please take the time to vote. One vote of yours can keep the pace of development in Bihar and make it a developed state," CM Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi, as phase 1 voting is underway in Bihar.

READ | Bihar elections 2020 LIVE Updates: PM urges all to follow COVID norms; CM Nitish appeals

लोकतंत्र में मतदान सिर्फ अधिकार नहीं, जिम्मेदारी भी है।



बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण में आज 71 सीटों पर मतदान है। यदि आप इन क्षेत्रों के मतदाता हैं तो कृपया वोट के लिए समय जरूर निकालिए।



आपका एक वोट बिहार में विकास की रफ्तार को जारी रखते हुए इसे एक विकसित प्रदेश बना सकता है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 28, 2020

READ | In Bihar polls, 'vote for Nitish means a vote for RJD' says LJP's Paswan; Tejashwi appeals

PM Modi urges voters to participate in the festival of democracy

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has urged voters to participate in the festival of democracy while following the protocol mentioned to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He reiterated, "Do gaj doori, mask pehnenna jaruri" (Social distancing and mask are necessary). He also repeated his patent election one-liner, "Pehle Matdaan fir jalpaan" (First vote then eat).

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज पहले दौर की वोटिंग है।



सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड संबंधी सावधानियों को बरतते हुए, लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी हिस्सेदारी सुनिश्चित करें।



दो गज की दूरी का रखें ध्यान, मास्क जरूर पहनें।



याद रखें, पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2020

READ | As Bihar polls begin, 'pehle matdaan phir jalpaan' says PM Modi; set to address 3 rallies

Polling for 71 seats underway in Bihar in the first phase

Currently, polling in 71 seats is underway in Bihar. The other two phases of the Bihar election are scheduled on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10. The Election Commission of India stated that 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. Each polling booth will have less than 1000 voters, to observe the COVID-19 prevention norms. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour.

Key alliances in the fray

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM is perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA alliance consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S) under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Some of the other alliances in the fray include the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan-led LJP is contesting the polls separately. Paswan's repeated attacks on Nitish Kumar and his open display of admiration for PM Modi has given rise to speculation of a tacit understanding between BJP and LJP.

READ | Polls open in first phase of Bihar elections