Nitin Navin, BJP leader and former Minister of Road Construction, on CBI raids coinciding with the JDU-RJD trust vote in the Bihar Assembly, said, "The CBI is not going to look at the time & the schedules to conduct raids. The agency is going to act against the accused and the suspects in the case. Those having trouble with the action should have thought twice before indulging in the scam."

Attacking the Yadavs, Navin further said, "Till yesterday, they were saying 'we are in opposition and that is why they are taking action' and now they are saying that we are in power and that is why they are taking action'. Should we just let you go in this case?"