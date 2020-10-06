Bihar Polls: BJP & JD(U) Seat Allocation Announced; Read Full List Of Constituencies Here

A few hours after the NDA unveiled the seat-sharing formula for the Bihar polls, BJP and JD(U) released the list of constituencies from where its candidates will contest. BJP has been allocated 121 seats out of which a few might be given to Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party. On the other hand, JD(U) will field its candidates in only 115 constituencies whereas Hindustani Awam Morcha has been given the go-ahead in 7 seats- Kasba, Makhdumpur, Kutumba, Imamganj, Barachatti, Tikari and Sikandra.

Here is the full list of BJP seats:

Here is the full list of JD(U) and HAM seats:

Janata Dal United (JDU) allotted 122 seats for the upcoming #BiharElections, of these Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) to contest on 7 seats. pic.twitter.com/tkBU4FHEcy — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Bihar polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Alliance woes

As per the Mahagatbandhan's announcement, RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI and CPI (Marxist) will contest 144, 70, 19, 6 and 4 seats respectively. While it was clarified that JMM and VIP would be accommodated in the RJD's quota, Mukesh Sahni expressed his reservations over the seat-sharing formula. Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party declared that it will fight the Bihar polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). However, LJP not only reiterated its commitment to the NDA alliance at the Centre but also revealed that its elected MLAs would join hands with BJP to form the government in Bihar.

