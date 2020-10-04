Bihar Elections 2020: LJP Won't Contest Under CM Nitish Kumar's Leadership; Future Unclear

In a massive setback to the NDA, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday, has decided that it won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, as per sources. A resolution has also been passed for a LJP-BJP government at the Central Parliamentary Board meeting headed by LJP chief Chirag Paswan currently being held in Patna. Moreover, all MLAs have vowed to 'strengthen PM Modi', say sources. His father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital on Saturday and may have to undergo another one in few weeks, said Chirag.

Bihar polls: LJP chief Chirag Paswan may withdraw support to Nitish Kumar govt say sources

LJP won't contest under CM Nitish

Earlier on Thursday, Chirag Paswan held seat-sharing talks with BJP president J P Nadda, eyeing to contest as many as 143 seats in the upcoming polls. Sources say that LJP which contested on 42 seats but only 2 in 2015, maybe forced to settle for 30 seats. LJP is reportedly unhappy with the re-entry of Jitan Ram Manjhi in the NDA.

Previously, Chirag Paswan addressed party workers in Delhi and said: "We always say the nation comes first, then the party and then oneself", adding, If anyone thinks it (the party) can be shrunk or diminish, then it's not possible. Is everyone ready for any eventuality?" On this, LJP workers cheered 'Yes'. Chirag- who has praised PM Modi on several occasions, has slammed Nitish Kumar for his indifference in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death, before the CM finally recommended a CBI probe into the case.

Bihar elections 2020: Mahagathbandhan chooses Tejashwi as its leader, seat-sharing out

Political shuffle

The NDA- led by BJP poll-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis has faced revolt mainly from only LJP. On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan has suffered several jolts ahead of the state polls. Initially, Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said it was prepared to contest on all 243 seats, but finally agreed to a 144-70 seat-share formula with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. RJD MLA Chandrika Rai - who was a close friend of Lalu Yadav and also Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, senior MLAs Faraz Fatmi, Jaiwardhan Yadav and three more MLAs quit RJD and joined the ruling Nitish Kumar-led JDU.

Bihar Elections 2020: LJP's Chirag Paswan meets BJP chief JP Nadda for seat-sharing talks

Moreover, miffed with seat-share, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) party has quit the Mahagathbnadhan and is poised to join NDA. With Tejashwi as Mahagathbandhan's CM face, NDA faces the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress), Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP, United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM and SJD and BSP-RLSP. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

LJP's Chirag Paswan updates as father Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery in Delhi