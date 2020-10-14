Bihar Polls: CM Promises Increased Prize Money To Girls Passing Intermediate, Graduation

In the run up to Bihar elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, October 14 promised Rs 25,000 to girls on passing intermediate examinations and Rs 50,000 on passing graduation examination, if his government was voted back to power again.

The chief minister was addressing a rally in Mokama where he made the promise and highlighted that currently, his government is Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 for girls passing intermediate examinations and graduation respectively.

"We are now giving Rs 10,000 for girls passing intermediate examinations and Rs 25,000 to those graduating. We will give Rs 25,000 for girls passing intermediate examinations and Rs 50,000 to those graduating," said Nitish Kumar.

"We have worked for the development of all areas in the state. No part of the state was ignored. Bihar is the first state where we gave women 50 percent reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions and civic bodies," he said.

"It is my dharma to serve you. We will do the service. But there are some people whose family is limited to husband-wife and son-daughter. But my family is whole of Bihar," he added.

READ | Bihar Elections: BJP Declares 35 Candidates For 3rd Phase; Here Is Full List Of Contenders

READ | Bihar Elections 2020: LJD Chief Sharad Yadav's Daughter & LJP Gen Secy Join Congress

Bihar elections 2020

Bihar is bracing for assembly elections which will be contested in three phases for its 243 assembly seats on -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol, the voting time has been increased by one hour. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The ECI announced the Bihar election schedule on September 25 and the Model Code of Conduct has been in effect since the announcement of election dates.

A major battle is expected between the two major alliances -- NDA and Mahagathbandhan. From the NDA fold, BJP will contest on 121 seats of which 11 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies, while the ruling JDU in coalition with BJP will contest on 122 seats of which 7 seats are allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, in the 243 seat Bihar assembly election. This election will witness one of the allies in NDA, the LJP contesting solo as the party had differences over the seat-sharing ratio with JDU. On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan consisting of Congress and RJD will have Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face with RJD-Congress agreeing on 144:70 seat-sharing ratio along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Bihar Elections 2020: 'NCP Not Given Space' By RJD & Congress; Will Contest Polls Alone

READ | Bihar Elections 2020: RJD-Congress CM Pick Tejashwi Files Nomination; Assures 10 Lakh Jobs